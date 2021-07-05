At my household we accidentally dialed 911 last week. (How did that happen, you ask? Suffice to say it happened, one of those things. Enough said.)
The 911 dispatcher who got the call took pains to ensure we were all right. We told her we were, that we had only misdialed.
“It happens, “ the dispatcher said, and we figured that was that. But then the doorbell rang: a cordial Yuma County sheriff’s deputy dropped by to double-check that everything was, indeed, OK.
He explained he was required to make the house call, notwithstanding our assurances to the 911 dispatcher. He asked to see ID and went on his way.
This was on one of those days of hotter-than-normal temperatures, even for Yuma. I’m sure the sheriff’s office had enough on its hands without worrying about what turned out to be a case of errant fingers on a touch screen.
Still, it’s nice to know it’s there to offer that extra level of security.