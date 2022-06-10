An Associated Press article in Thursday’s paper focused on “shrink-flation,” the trend of some consumer products getting smaller over the years but selling for the same price or higher.
I am sure that you and I know exactly what they are talking about!
Everyone knows that chips are the most obvious example of “shrinkflation,” with half the bag occupied by air.
Candy bars also have gotten way smaller since I was a kid.
And what’s up with flour tortillas that come 10 to a bag instead of a dozen?
Even my beloved long johns (or chocolate bars as some of you call them) have decreased in size. I swear, they were at least 2 inches longer when I was a child.
Unlike regular inflation, “shrinkflation” is here to stay. So get used to the “diet portions” of the smaller products, or do like me: Buy two and embrace the “hyperinflation” – of your waistline!