That smoke in Yuma Wednesday morning was something else.
I scrapped my morning walk and stayed inside, knowing that the smoke wasn’t all that healthy. Even so, I still wound up with a killer smoke-induced headache.
While I was hiding in my house, a UPS truck and a U.S. Postal Service truck were out in my neighborhood making the rounds.
A landscaping company was out front of a neighbor’s house cleaning up the property, and a few houses away, another company was tackling a pool.
All of these folks work outside regardless of the conditions – and they aren’t alone. Public safety agencies, road crews, tree trimmers, etc. – all can be found outside on any given day.
I often think it must be hard to work outside in the heat, but I would wager a guess that working in smoky conditions is also quite unpleasant.
To all those workers who toil away outdoors, regardless of the conditions – thank you for all you do! Stay safe out there!