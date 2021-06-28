I see that Major League Baseball is now requiring umpires to periodically check gloves and balls to make sure foreign substances aren’t being applied to pitches. Players guilty of such an infraction will be suspended.
This comes amid a significant drop in batting averages around the league this year.
I’m not really well-versed in the history of baseball, but I understand the practice of doctoring balls to make them harder to hit has been around almost as long as the game.
Gaylord Perry, a hall-of-famer who pitched in the 1960s and ‘70s, admitted in “Me and the Spitter” to putting everything on a baseball except “salt and pepper and chocolate sauce topping.”
Perry, who pitched for the San Francisco Giants and later the San Diego Padres, added in his autobiography that he also tried to make batters think he was doctoring the ball even when he wasn’t.
I wonder if Major League baseball is also thinking of ways to prevent psychological warfare.