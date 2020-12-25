The price of Christmas tamales was a hot topic among my family members this year.
With the price of so many products going up in 2020, I asked my siblings and nieces, “How much are you willing to pay for a dozen tamales?”
Every family has a cheapskate, and my tightwad niece predictably answered $12 a dozen. Good luck finding those.
Making tamales is an involved and laborious task – and people selling them deserve more than $1 for each tamal.
Other family members said $15 or $18. I told them I paid $20 for mine. They were surprised at first, but after some research, discovered that seems to the going rate.
At a restaurant in Tucson, I used to pay $5.95 for ONE green corn tamal, so $20 didn’t seem too pricey for me.
The way I see it, I am helping the tamal maker earn some well earned and much needed extra money during these trying times.
Merry Christmas!