His constituents might have cut Texas Sen. Ted Cruz more slack had he admitted from the start he made a grievous error in judgment by jetting off to sunny Cancun while they stayed at home in freezing weather with no power.
Instead, he said he was being a good dad by chaperoning his daughter on a vacation that they wanted to take. Cruz sounded like he was making them take the blame for a bad decision that, in reality, he could have overruled in the first place.
I sense people either genuinely like Cruz or they genuinely don’t. Still, if anyone was on the fence, maybe they would have been apt to lean a little more his way had he admitted he made a mistake, one blamed on a momentary lapse in sensitivity.
Some might have even asked themselves if, given the same opportunity, they might also have left for warmer climes.
Cruz is now the subject of angst among the Texans, not to mention the butt of jokes on social media.