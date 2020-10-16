Our nation’s COVID-19 expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CBS Evening News this week that Americans should cancel or drastically scale back large family Thanksgiving gatherings next month. The risk of unknowingly spreading the virus to loved ones is too great, he says.
“My Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year,” Fauci says, adding that even his own children won’t be coming in from out of town “out of concern for me and my age.”
Even before hearing Dr. Fauci’s advice, I was planning to skip the annual holiday feast with my family in Tucson. Both my sisters are diabetic and vulnerable and I would not want to put them in danger.
A virtual Thanksgiving won’t be that bad. My family already does Zoom graduation parties and drive-by birthday greetings.
But I sure wish someone would invent a way to transport food through the computer.