No matter how careful we are, we’re all prone to falling the older we get. The latest issue of AARP Bulletin has a very useful article in which two Hollywood stuntmen offer some tips for falling safely – or better said, tips for falling in such a way to spare yourself serious injury.
Basically the experts said to try to fall on the fleshy part of the body, keep your head up so you don’t hit it and keep your body relaxed. Don’t try to break your fall with your hand or arm because you may break them.