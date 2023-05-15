This spring has been a bust for me in my gardening. The vegetables either wouldn’t come up, or they got crowded out by two plants that tend to get dismissed as weeds.
One is purslane, the other lambs quarter. Chances are, if you’ve ever turned over soil in your yard, whether to plant grass or create your own garden, you’ve seen them sprouting.
If not, purslane has oval-shaped, succulent leaves and stems, while lambs quarter has spikey leaves with the green and red stems. If you look them up on the internet, you not only will see pictures of them but may also read they’re as healthful as what you’ll find in the produce section of your grocery store.
Purslane can be sauteed alone or with eggs and other foods, steamed, pickled, added to salads, even used as pizza topping. Lambs quarter can be steamed, eaten in salads or cooked in broths and soups, and its seeds can be used in baking.
Who would have thought weeds could be so useful?