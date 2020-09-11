I love just about anything water- melon: the fruit, drinks, bubblegum, lip balm, etc. But I don’t know whether I can get behind a newish trend popular with foodies.
For reasons that are beyond me, they have decided to start grilling and roasting watermelon! I saw a photo on Instagram the other day of a watermelon burger. I thought it was a joke, but it wasn’t. It was grilled watermelon stuffed between two hamburger buns.
I’ve also seen photos of watermelon “ham” and watermelon “chops” (as in in pork).
Why? Why? Why?
An article I read said that grilled watermelon (coated with olive oil and a bit of lemon juice) has the consistency of raw tuna.
I know they say “don’t knock it til you’ve tried it,” but YUCK!
Leave the poor watermelon alone and give it back its dignity.