A month ago, the Biden admin-istration was still holding out hope the Afghan government could stand on its own once the Americans were gone.
On Sunday morning, Americans turned on TV and saw that the Taliban had entered Kabul, the last stronghold. In the prior week, the Taliban had rolled up the country practically without firing a shot against security forces who were surrendering or fleeing.
This happened after the United States spent two decades and billions of dollars trying to build up the nation and train and equip it to defend itself.
It seems clear the Afghans had gotten used to us sticking around for the long term to prop up their country? By the time we decided to leave, they had yet to wean themselves off American aid.
That being the case, we couldn’t leave soon enough. And there would never have been a good time to leave.
This will be a valuable lesson next time we want to nation-build.