What day is next Sunday?
I’d wager the first answer that comes to mind is Valentine’s Day – not the anniversary of Arizona’s statehood, which also falls on Sunday.
It seems to me Arizona’s birthday always gets overlooked amid the celebration of Valentine’s Day. And why not? If we forget our significant others on Valentine’s Day, we’re in deep trouble. We don’t have the same incentive to remember the date of statehood.
Still, we love Arizona – most of us do, anyway. Otherwise, why would we live here by choice?
Being a third-generation Arizonan, I well remember stories about ancestors who used to drag their beds outside the home and soak their sheets in order to sleep in relative coolness on summer nights. This was in Phoenix in about the era of statehood.
It’s a good thing someone thought to invent air-conditioning. Otherwise, come Sunday, we might be cursing Arizona, not celebrating it.