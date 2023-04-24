Thirty years ago on yesterday’s date, I got a call at the Yuma Sun with some news from Tony Reyes, at that time the mayor of San Luis, Ariz.: Cesar Chavez had just passed away.
The farm labor leader died of natural causes at a home in San Luis where he was staying while attending a trial in Yuma involving the United Farm Workers union.
The newsroom joined in writing a story about the death. We shared the story with Associated Press and before long Chavez’s passing was national news.
A week later, a celebration of Chavez’s life at Immaculate Conception Church brought to Yuma actor Martin Sheen. The star of the film “Apocalypse Now” and the TV series “The West Wing” had been a supporter of Chavez and the UFW.
Chavez died less than an hour’s drive from where he was born in the Gila Valley. Whether people here agreed with him or not, Yuma County had a pivotal role in his life and the farm labor movement.