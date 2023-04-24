Thirty years ago on yesterday’s date, I got a call at the Yuma Sun with some news from Tony Reyes, at that time the mayor of San Luis, Ariz.: Cesar Chavez had just passed away.

The farm labor leader died of natural causes at a home in San Luis where he was staying while attending a trial in Yuma involving the United Farm Workers union.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you