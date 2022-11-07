Longtime residents here who have had dealings with Yuma County government may remember Frank Crosby, who, I’m sorry to report, passed away recently in his native Michigan, where he was retired.

In the 1980s, Crosby paid the county’s bills and minded its spending as its finance director, a job complicated in that era by rising indigent care costs borne by the county and by the secession of the northern part of the county to form La Paz County.

