Longtime residents here who have had dealings with Yuma County government may remember Frank Crosby, who, I’m sorry to report, passed away recently in his native Michigan, where he was retired.
In the 1980s, Crosby paid the county’s bills and minded its spending as its finance director, a job complicated in that era by rising indigent care costs borne by the county and by the secession of the northern part of the county to form La Paz County.
A man of imposing physical stature, he was kind, generous and gregarious. You knew he liked you if you found yourself skewered by his barbs and insults, all in good fun and all part of his biting wit.
His belly laugh could be heard throughout the county courthouse and Lutes Casino, a favorite after-work haunt of his. Over a pitcher of beer and a basket fries he would drown in ketchup, he liked to pontificate about what was his favorite subject, politics.
Frank, your longtime acquaintances will miss you.