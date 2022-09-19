The news coverage of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II got me thinking of a memorable cartoon drawn by then-Arizona Republic cartoonist Steve Benson.
This was in the early 1980s. The queen was visiting the United States, and as luck would have it, she seemed to meet with heavy rain wherever she went in this country.
The cartoon picks up with the queen returning to Buckingham Palace, still shedding the water that had fallen on her in America. A palace guard standing to the side greets her with a classic line that, alas, I no longer remember.
I didn’t always agree with the premises of Benson’s cartoons, but I appreciated the fact he spared no sacred cows.
The queen apparently agreed. The Republic later ran a story reporting that the queen, having seen the cartoon for herself, was so amused she requested the original print. This testifies to the queen’s famed sense of humor.
Clearly, though, her U.S. visit didn’t include any stops in Arizona.