The rush by everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 reminds me not to put too much faith in a magic cure of any kind.
It’s not that I doubt the vaccine will work. I’m sure it will – once we all get it.
As reported in this newspaper last week, within a couple of hours after announcing it had 1,000 vaccines to give out, Yuma Regional Medical Center was besieged with more than 200,000 calls for appointments for shots.
The Biden administration admitted last week that months will go by before we’ll all be able to be vaccinated. We could get infected by then.
Or we can just fall back on the precautions we’ve been urged to follow all along: stay out of crowds, wash your hands, avoid touching questionable surfaces and wear a face mask.
Yes, masks – which for many became emblematic of government overreach into lives we wish to lead on our own. In fact, masks give us the wherewithal to look out for ourselves.