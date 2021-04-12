There are times scandalized politicians should step down rather than hope for absolution.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment. His administration also under-counted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes while he reportedly shopped around for a publisher for a book glorifying his battle against the coronavirus.
Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is the subject of a criminal investigation into whether he paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex.
Yes, Cuomo has denied the allegations, and Gaetz has yet to be charged with a crime. It doesn’t matter. Both have lost credibility in the court of public opinion, which, in the end, determines if politicians stay in office.
At least eight women have said Cuomo harassed them. If it’s true where there’s smoke there’s fire, he must be gasping in that cloud billowing around him.
As for Gaetz, it’s telling that few, if any, people in his own party are rallying to his defense.
Time for them to move on.