It may not be much consolation to the San Luis High School’s boys soccer team, having suffered a heart-breaking loss to Brophy Prep in the state title game Friday, but the players have the satisfaction of knowing that making the playoffs is no fluke for them.
San Luis has advanced to the soccer postseason year after year after year. Before Friday, the team played in the title game on two previous occasions.
It doesn’t matter when one or more of its standout players graduate and move on. The up-and-coming players have been groomed well enough to fall neatly into the places of their predecessors.
The same goes for the San Luis baseball team, which also routinely makes the playoffs and which has also advanced to the title game.
Sooner or later, San Luis will take the championship in both sports.