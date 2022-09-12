As we know, Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on this nation.
For me they were a prelude to one of the most eventful periods in our history. I’m not saying 9/11 is directly or even indirectly linked to all that came afterward. But consider what happened next:
The United States invaded Afghanistan and Iraq.
In 2008 the country elected its first African-American president. That year also saw a financial meltdown that required long recovery.
We saw the rise of Donald Trump and the political movement he spawned. We saw COVID-19 kill millions across the globe.
We witnessed a contested presidential election in 2020 and the takeover of the U.S. Capitol by protesters who held that the vote was rigged. We saw two unsuccessful efforts to impeach Trump.
If there were a more momentous two-decade period, it would be the Depression years of the 1930s, followed by World War II in the ‘40s, the start of the Cold War and the Korean War.