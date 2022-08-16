We’ve all gotten a scam call here and there, and I’ve had a couple instances where I was frightened, believing the scammer was legitimate.
However, one of my favorite types of YouTube videos to watch is scammers getting what they deserve.
There are two channels that are superior in this niche genre: Kitboga and Scammer Payback. They’re both great in their refined scammer karma craft, but I’ve realized they have different approaches toward their shared goal.
Kitboga spends hours with a scammer on the line (his longest call was 36 hours) and he has the best content for scammer rage, as who wouldn’t be mad after being bamboozled for hours on end. Scammer Payback has a more technical approach, as he likes to intercept calls on the spot, and speaks Hindi which catches them off guard very often.
I hope more and more people can add to the “scambaiting” genre as it only does good to the world by taking massive scam operations down.
