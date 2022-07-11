I marvel at how marketers who don’t even know me know enough about my medical condition to offer me a hand at every stage of the rest of my life.
It wasn’t long after I turned 50 that the Neptune Society started sending me letters telling me they could help me make arrangements to be cremated.
Late last year I had an accident that required me to be life flighted to a Phoenix hospital. Just the other day I got something in the mail from a competing air ambulance service letting me know they’ll be around in case I need them.
I’m more than a year away from Medicare eligibility, but I’m already receiving letters notifying me about enrollment options.
If you’re my age or older, you know what I’m talking about. The marketers are after you as well.
I guess they won’t leave us alone until we’re in the ground ... or, well, reduced to ashes.