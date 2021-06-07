The final counts may be some time in coming, but Sunday’s mid-term elections in Mexico could be a referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s handling of the drug cartels and cartel violence.
AMLO has sought to deescalate the violence by attacking root causes of crime, as opposed to the cartels.
But the strategy has scarcely made a dent nationwide in the murder rate. In San Luis Rio Colorado, across from Yuma County, homicides are on pace to reach a new high in 2021, following a lull in 2020 attributed to the pandemic.
Violence was on the minds of many San Luis Rio Colorado residents Sunday as they prepared to go to the polls to choose among candidates for mayor of the city. Seeking re-election was Santos Gonzalez, an ally of the president and member of his party.
What may help him in his bid for a new term is that none of his opponents seem to have a well-developed strategy for dealing with the problem.