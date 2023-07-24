The war ended almost a century ago, but I won’t be surprised if the release of the movie “Oppenheimer” revives debate about whether the United States should have used the atomic bomb against Japan.
No question, A-bombs caused unimaginable suffering among the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not all of them directly involved in the war effort.
But if you’ve ever talked to veterans of the Pacific war or their survivors, they likely credited the bombs with saving their lives by bringing the war to a swifter end, precluding the need to invade Japan’s mainland – an invasion expected at the time to cost tenfold the number of U.S. lives already lost in brutal island fighting against the Japanese.
Just as context: U.S. warplanes also dropped incendiary bombs on Japanese cities that exceeded the number of lives lost at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And even before the dropping of the A-bombs, the U.S. Navy was starving Japan by sinking all its cargo shipping.
War in all its forms is a horrible thing.