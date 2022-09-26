How many high school reunions did you attend? With how many high school classmates have you stayed in touch?
If you’re like me, the answer to both questions is not many.
So I was impressed in reading fellow Sun staffer Randy Hoeft’s recent story about Pablo Cota, hired as Kofa High School’s football coach.
Cota went to Kofa as a student, played on the football team himself, returned to the school as a teacher and, with no prior coaching experience, is leading a team with a long losing streak. He wants to help student athletes excel on and off the field.
For some of us, high school was a disappearing image in our rear-view mirrors as soon as we graduated. But high schools didn’t just pack our brains with algebra, history and government. They helped navigate us through the Terrible Teens, helping mold us.
We have a debt to our high schools. Cota is repaying his. And helping current and future students come of age.
