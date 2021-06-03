I spent the better part of the day Wednesday thinking it was Tuesday.
I knew that Monday was the Memorial Day holiday, and I had appointments on Tuesday that I attended.
Monday and Tuesday were not a problem.
But Wednesday, my brain automatically reverted to Tuesday.
I worked along, happily feeling like I was a little bit ahead of the curve this week, knocking out projects that weren’t quite due yet.
Somewhere in the afternoon, however, I realized I wasn’t ahead – I was simply right on track.
I’m OK with that, because I’d rather be on track vs. trailing behind the train.
And yet, I wonder how that happens. I’m sure it has to do with the fact that Monday was a day off, so I worked two days so far this week. My brain at some point just arbitrarily shifted its “Days of the Week” labels around to fit – even though it was wrong.
On the bright side though, it feels like Friday is a little closer, and I’ll take that any day!