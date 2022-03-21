Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico’s president, said earlier this month his nation would not join other countries in imposing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
“We are not going to take any sort of economic reprisal because we want to have good relations with all the governments in the world,” said AMLO, as Lopez Obrador is known by that acronym.
The desire for good relations aside, his comments raised a few eyebrows, perhaps because they were seen as a departure from Mexico’s long-stated policy of opposition to any nation intervening in the affairs of another country.
If ever there were a case now for speaking out against intervention, it would be Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Yet Lopez Obrador initially was reluctant to condemn Russia, prompting internal criticism of him in Mexico, according to Reuters.
AMLO’s critics must believe there’s no percentage in maintaining good relations with someone roundly condemned as a war criminal.