I’ve been reading “Ghost Wars,” by Steve Coll, and can’t help think about the situation in Ukraine and Russia.
Coll writes about how the millions and millions of dollars in cash and arms provided by the CIA helped the rebels oust the former Soviet Union from Afghanistan in 1989. The Soviets left a void filled by anti-American Islamic fundamentalists, who provided a haven for Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, who, in turn, brought down the World Trade Center, leading us into a war in Afghanistan that, we all are painfully aware, lasted two decades.