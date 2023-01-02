Russia’s war on Ukraine is entering its second year, and there are few signs the fighting will stop anytime soon.
But a recent online article in the publication Foreign Affairs put forth several scenarios for how the war could play out.
One scenario has Putin accepting a negotiated settlement. That’s unlikely, the article says, since Putin has committed himself to conquering Ukraine and can’t afford to be seen as being beaten.
The other scenario is that Russia will try to prolong the war while conducting acts of sabotage against the countries supporting Ukraine, including the United States.
Another is that the Russian people will get so sick of the war they’ll rise up against Putin in a coup d’etat that could turn into a civil war. Toppling Putin would be great, but the concern there is whether some sort of stable regime would emerge from the chaos to secure all of Russia’s nukes.
Let’s hope Western leaders are thinking ahead to those possibilities.
