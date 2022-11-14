Last week’s elections and the ensuing, ongoing news coverage of them prompted a philosophical debate between me and another person. It goes like this:
If neither of two candidates appeals to you, do you skip voting in that race but vote in all other races that appear on your ballot?
And if you forego voting for a candidate in any single race, are you ignoring your right – responsibility, some would say – to fully participate in the electoral process? Are you leaving it to other voters to decide the outcome for you?
Or are you effectively exercising your right to vote by refusing to vote for anyone you don’t like?
If you hold your nose and vote for the candidate you dislike the least, do you do so hoping that person really won’t be as bad as you fear? Or can you realistically hope that with time, that person will mature politically and evolve as the officeholder you could support?
Readers, what do you think?