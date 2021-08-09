It looks like four San Luis City Council members have some explaining to do to constitu-ents.
Late last month, Luis Cabrera, Africa Luna-Carrasco, Gloria Torres and Jose Ponce cast the four-vote majority needed to force out City Administrator Tadeo A. De La Hoya.
Cabrera said San Luis, as a growing city, needs a change in administration. He didn’t elaborate, nor did the three other council members who voted with him.
A number of residents don’t seem to be buying that explanation. A crowd showed up at City Hall last Wednesday for a council meeting, at which they demanded De La Hoya’s return.
It’s a good bet they’ll be back at the next meeting, when the council could approve a severance agreement with De La Hoya.
Any of them who votes to approve it probably ought to be ready with some reasons why they’re doing so.
One thing likely in the back of their minds is that San Luis residents aren’t shy about launching recall efforts against council members who anger them.