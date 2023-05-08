All the voters can do is say no.
That may be going through the minds of Mayor Nieves Riedel and members of the San Luis City Council. They’re looking at asking the city’s voters a year from now to approve a first-ever property tax for the city.
A similar measure brought before voters in 2019 went down to defeat by a margin of about eight to one.
Up to now the city has gotten by with a sales tax to finance general costs of government, and by accessing state and federal grants for road work, new parks and other needed public works projects.
But, says Riedel, with the population of San Luis climbing, accompanied by a growing demand for services, the city will need the added revenue from a property tax – that is, if residents want to maintain the present level of service.
The city’s appeal for a tax four years ago clearly fell on deaf ears. Maybe we’ll see a year from now if the city’s messaging has gotten better.
