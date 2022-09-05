Question: Will Meghan Markle stop ranting if we all ignore her?
You may recall a little more than a year ago she and Harry lashed out at the royalty in an interview with Oprah that must have had the effect of a bombshell landing at Buckingham Palace.
She piled on more criticism last week in a magazine interview and a podcast. This came on the 25th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and more than a few people must have thought she was trying to upstage that observance.
This isn’t to say she didn’t have valid grievances – certainly she did with the British press that largely savaged her, and certainly she did if, as she said, someone within the royal family raised the issue of her baby’s skin color.
Still, she came off looking whiny and full of self-pity – at least to me – whereas the family, by not responding in kind, appeared to be taking the high road.