If you’re regularly on the hunt for new books to read, the pandemic may have crimped your style, not to mention all the other ways it unsettled your life.
Yuma County’s libraries had to close their doors for months as COVID-19 cases soared in the area. When they finally reopened under social distancing restrictions, they limited patrons’ visits to 30 minutes each. For those of us who can easily spend hours browsing all the titles on bookshelves, that’s not much time.
But now, in another sign we’re seeing light on the far side of the pandemic, the libraries this month increased the time patrons can stay per visit to 60 minutes. When the time limit will be lifted altogether will be up to the county board of supervisors.
Also, the Friends of the Yuma County Libraries have reopened their stores in the Yuma Main and Foothills libraries, although the Foothills store will soon be closing for the summers.
Things are looking like they’re getting back to normal.