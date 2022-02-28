I don’t know if the employees of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak-burgers previously had the occasion of having cars go the wrong way in the Yuma eatery’s drive-through lane.
But the other day they handled such a situation like it had been an everyday event.
My wife and I had just paid for our custard at the drive-through window when we saw our path blocked by a car coming our way.
The occupants in the other car finally saw their mistake and tried to back out, but got stuck negotiating the winding lane in reverse.
It fell on us to back out the way we came through an equally curvy lane.
No problem. One Freddy’s employee made sure no other cars came up behind us, while another guided us around the bends in the lane. The car that had entered the lane the wrong way then followed us out.
Kudos to the staff at Freddy’s. Best of all, we got out of that fix before our custard melted.