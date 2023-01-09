I haven’t read “Spare,” Prince Harry’s memoir, since it doesn’t come out until Tuesday, but I gather from the pre-release publicity that he’s really unloading on the royal family.
The stories I’ve read say he recounts being attacked by brother William, that William spoke ill to him of Harry’s wife, Meghan, and that the royal family planted negative articles in the press to undermine Harry and his spouse. And Harry is giving his revelations added mileage by releasing a Spanish version of his book, “En la Sombra.”