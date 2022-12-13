One of my favorite music producers of this newer generation of music is Metro Boomin. Not only did he pioneer the modern sound of both hip hop and rap, but he also reached mainstream stardom alongside one of my favorite rappers, 21 Savage.
Together they both released the albums “Savage Mode” and “Savage Mode II,” which stand to represent a great collaboration between two artists who do two different things within the same industry.
Recently, Metro Boomin released the album “Heroes & Villains.” The album is impressive as it includes features from the recently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna, and also features The Weeknd and John Legend, two artists that both can reach incredible an vocal range. It also features Morgan Freeman!
I was a huge fan of the album as it’s a style that I’m used to from Metro Boomin, but part of me wishes he could’ve done something a little more out of his comfort zone.