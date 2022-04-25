I find it hard not to generalize about Russia as that country invades Ukraine.
The Biden administration has sought to characterize the invasion as Putin’s war. Yet he’s had help carrying out the fight from the thousands of Russian soldiers who have driven tanks onto Ukrainian soil and fired cruise missiles into residential neighborhoods. So they must be complicit, right?
But then we have Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, previously poisoned and now imprisoned, for opposing Putin. We have the news producer in Russia, who, during a broadcast, held up a sign in the background calling out Putin and refuting the lies put out by state media. We have Pussy Riot, the Russian punk rock band that performed protest songs against Putin well before the invasion.
And we have the thousands of Russians who have staged public protests against the invasion.
The only Russian we can’t generalize against is Putin, a war criminal and stone cold killer.
Russia has flirted with democracy before. Perhaps soon it will embrace it.