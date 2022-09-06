Billionaires are not your friends. That’s a philosophy that I like to follow in a world mainly governed by greed.
As much as Mark Cuban is not my friend, he gets a pass. Maybe I’m biased because he owns the Mavericks and I’m a huge fan of Luka Doncic. I’m never going to let go, though, of how they demolished the Suns at the playoffs during the Sun’s best season yet.
I respect Mark Cuban due to how progressive his business tactics are. He was a standout in Shark Tank as he invested in companies that could genuinely help the world rather than get him a hefty profit.
Recently, he started a company called Cost Plus Drugs that tackles price gouging from pharmaceutical companies that prohibit many Americans from having affordable medication. This is done by being transparent with how the medication is being priced. You can go to costplusdrugs.com to see incredible price reductions to medication you might need or your insurance won’t cover.