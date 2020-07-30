President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a possible delay in the Nov. 3 general election, contending that increased mail-in voting would lead to massive fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a recent experience, I have full confidence in our voting system and doubt that increased fraud would occur.
Last month my landlord, who shares an address with me, delivered my mail-in ballot to me. But he mistakenly gave me his envelope and kept mine. I discovered the error as I was about to mail in my ballot Saturday. I notified him, but he had already filled out my ballot and sent it off.
I called the Yuma County Recorder’s Office and told them about the mix-up. They were able to trace my landlord’s ballot and determine that it was in fact my ballot, not his. We eventually got the matter straightened out.
I always wondered what happens to my ballot after I send it. Do they have a record of it? Is it really counted? Can it be found easily?
The answer to all of those questions is yes! So there is no need to delay the election. Vote!