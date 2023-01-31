fatal crash

One person was killed, and three others were injured, including a 3-year-old, in a two-vehicle collision that happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. Monday at County 13th Street and Avenue G.

 Photo courtesy of SOMERTON COCOPAH FIRE DEPARTMENT

According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. at County 13th Street and Avenue G.

