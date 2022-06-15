I was not thrilled having to mow the grass when I was growing up.
Which is why I find a Father’s Day promotion for a power tool manufacturer, which uses the slogan, “For all the times we’ve been inspired to be just like dad,” pretty, well, amusing.
It even shows kids’ toy string trimmers and chain saws.
Honestly, when my dad was mowing the yard, I was not inspired to be like him.
But, being the first born, when my dad decided to delegate that job, it went to me.
And on my first outing, I decided to shake things up. I thought it’d be cool to make a “pattern” in the grass, not at all like my dad did, you know, up and back, up and back.
He was not thrilled, at all.
But he wasn’t not thrilled enough to take the job away from me.
Oh well.
Dad, I miss you, love you, and wish we were still arguing about who did a better job of mowing the grass.
Happy Father’s Day!