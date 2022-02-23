All of you, no doubt, have heard the phrase, “You should put nothing smaller than your elbow into your ear.”
Well, that’s all changing, in a big, or small, way.
There is a product available, the Axel Glade ear wax tool, called the Spade.
I saw this gizmo advertised on television. It’s an ear cleaning tool that has a camera of some sort attached to it, which hooks up with your smartphone, of course, and allows you to see inside your ear. You get a look at whatever has collected inside the ear canal, and as the name implies, you use the “spade” to clean it out.
This reminds me of the system plumbers use to see inside your sewer pipes.
Anyway I’m, well, just not sure I want to put this Spade tool into my ear. It’s very intriguing, but what’s the risk of putting it in too far?
Besides, if I get everything cleaned out of there, I can longer say, “I can’t hear you, I’ve got too much crap in my ears.”