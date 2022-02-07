With Major League Baseball flirting with disaster, as in there might not be a 2022 season because of the current lockout, I’ve noticed a new trend on the MLB Network.
The company programmed for everything that is professional baseball is showing more baseball movies because, well, they have nothing else to air – no Winter Meetings, no anticipating the start of spring training, no trades, no nothing.
So, I put together a list of movies I love and would like to see more than once, starting with “42.”
After that, “Long Gone,” “The Natural,” “Field of Dreams,” “Pride of the Yankees,” “The Bad News Bears” (the 1976 version), “Bang the Drum Slowly,” “The Rookie,” “Bull Durham,” and “The Sandlot.”
I’m not too big on some others like “Angels in the Outfield,” “The Kid from Left Field” or “Little Big League.”
Those, in my mind, are not “real baseball movies.”
A friend and I got into a debate about “real baseball movies.” I’ll revisit that in Wednesday’s First Take.
Until then, play ball, on the boob tube.