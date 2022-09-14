Times are a changing.
The numbers of athletes participating in high school football in around Yuma are down.
I believe what was once the thing to do, representing your school with pride in all athletics, is, well, no longer cool. I mean, why sweat and push your body to the limit when playing a video game is so much easier, right?
Talking with a former Kofa High School football player the other day, Yuma Fire Department Capt. Erik Lohman, he related how when he was a freshman he wanted to play so bad, that when his family went on a vacation he was allowed to stay home, but he had to find his own transportation to and from practice.
So, Erik rode a moped, to Kofa and back, from a family friend’s home near County 14th Street and Avenue 3E. And not for one practice a day. Back then there was this thing called “two-a-days.”
It’s no surprise that Erik became one of Kofa’s star players.
Sadly, that desire is pretty hard to come by today.
