I was entertained by fellow Yuma Sun associate John Vaughn’s First Take on Monday, talking about how irritated he has become with the storm advisories we receive on television and on our phones.
I agree, they are very annoying, and invariably they come on when there are key scenes in the programs we are watching.
And, as John said, while the advisories have a purpose and they’re important, the National Weather Service takes us for idiots, like we’ve never had to deal with these conditions before.
Personally, however, what I find really “entertaining” is the verbiage in the advisories – it’s always the same.
And when it’s all the same, and the advisory is for the desert in the area of Cibola Lake Road and Palm Canyon, I laugh when anyone in that area is advised to seek shelter in an interior room in the lower level of multi-story dwelling.
The only dwelling I’m aware of out yonder is Wilbanks Cabin, and the last time I checked, it’s still one room, on the ground.