I’m confused.
Maybe it’s my OCD kicking in, but how can the United States Football League be playing its “inaugural” games this weekend when the USFL is not in its “inaugural” season? There already was a USFL that lasted three seasons in 1983, 1984 and 1985.
As a matter of fact, Kofa High School star Jerome Stelly played for the Michigan Panthers during that “inaugural” 1983 season.
Anyway, Arizona also had a USFL franchise, the Wranglers.
Part of the reason I never embraced the Cardinals’ move to Arizona in 1988 was that the franchise didn’t rename itself, picking something Arizona-themed, like the Wranglers did.
OK, moving on, this version of the USFL has some interesting rules and features, like a ball with a censor so officials – and fans – can tell when it crosses the goal line. Hey you gotta keep it interesting, right?
All to which I believe when this version of the USFL crashes and burns too, you’ll no doubt see some of its quirky innovations show up in the NFL.