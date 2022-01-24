OK, we, or I, need your help.
Since our sportswriter Jackson Ramer left us in December, we’ve been scrambling to get local sporting news into the Yuma Sun. And the “temporary” responsibility has landed on my shoulders. Why not, right? After all I used to be the sports editor back in the day.
Hopefully we’ll have a full-time sportswriter back on staff in the near future and things will get back to normal.
Anyway, when photographing high school games during the current winter season, I’ve been asking the coaches to contact us afterward with the score, statistics and any pertinent comments.
I’ve also asked the athletic directors at most of the schools to pass the word to their coaches.
Now, if you are a coach and you haven’t heard about this arrangement, please rest assured we want to hear from all of you.
Send your information to rhoeft@yumasun.com or sports@yumasun.com and I’ll do my very best to get it in the next morning’s newspaper.
That being said, I look forward to hearing from all of you.