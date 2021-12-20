A recent email story ranked the 10 best toys kids have ever wanted through the years at Christmas, starting in 1950.
It’s a pretty nostalgic list, including classics like Mr. Potato Head, Nintendo 64, Lincoln Logs, Razor Scooter, Play-Doh, Barbie and Ken dolls and the Easy-Bake Oven.
But there was something missing.
So I Googled the top toys of all time, and to my surprise, there was still something missing – the Aurora Model Motoring, HO-scale slot car set.
Oh yeah!
I was seven years old when I got my first set. It was the original “vibrating” set, with a Mercedes Benz and Jaguar, and the “steering wheel” controllers.
I loved that set!
It was absolutely the best Christmas present I ever received, far out distancing, for obvious reasons, socks, pants, shirts, jackets, you know, the stuff our mothers thought were the ideal presents.
And I still have an Aurora slot car set, and around 60 or so cars. Maybe this is why my wife says I sometimes act like I’m seven years old.