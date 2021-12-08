Hats off to Hasbro.
I applaud the toy company’s effort to, um, let’s say win back some of the audience that has been lost to the cell phone, computer, TV video screen and joystick.
There is currently a TV advertisement, aimed at the Christmas shopper, in which the company uses the phrase, “Memories included,” while promoting some classic board games, including “Monopoly” and “Operation.”
I’ve been a fan of Monopoly since I was pretty young. I even had a “NASCAR” edition and I see there is now a special “Avengers” edition. And I really enjoyed playing Operation.
Whether or not Hasbro will convince the current generation it can find the same fun and entertainment my wife and I got from these games, and make some memories, is anybody’s guess. But I’ll tell you this, if you haven’t played one of them, do yourself a favor and try one.
I guarantee you won’t be disappointed.
Just remember, the Operation “wishbone” is pretty darn hard to extract without lighting up Cavity Sam’s nose! Gets me every time!