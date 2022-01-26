Have you heard of “imprinting?”
While watching the “Twi-light” series I became aware of the phenomenon when a werewolf sees a baby girl and “imprints” on her, which means, “he becomes unconditionally bound to her for the rest of his life.”
Well, we have that situation in our house. No, no werewolves or vampires. Here, it’s a dog and a cat.
We rescued a small kitten and to keep everyone safe in our house, which is already home to two cats and a dog, we kept it in another room with no exposure to anyone.
Our dog, Mojo was the first to meet the newbie, Andi, albeit through a pet gate. A curious Mojo laid down on one side and allowed Andi to paw his nose.
Later, when Mojo officially met Andi, he fussed over her, was perfectly comfortable with her and we believe he “imprinted” on her because as it turns out she now won’t leave him alone. She follows him everywhere. He’s her guardian, her big brother.
We’re wondering if Andi realizes he’s a dog.